Tuchel explains why he made major changes against Arsenal

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel says he is not fazed by making seven changes for the side to face Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Only Cesar Azpilicueta, Reece James, Billy Gilmour and Christian Pulisic have retained their places from the side that won 2-1 at Manchester City on Saturday.







With two games in 72 hours against Leicester City to come – starting with the FA Cup final on Saturday – Tuchel said resting players was important.

But he is confident the side he has selected is a strong one.

Tuchel told Sky Sports: “It doesn’t feel like we have so many changes. Some of them are out for just one match so they still have two matches in a week.

“We feel we have a strong line-up. Seven changes is a lot but it doesn’t seem like we have a completely inexperienced squad out there.

“They are used to playing in this shape.”

Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount, Jorginho and Kepa Arrizabalaga all start for the Blues.

