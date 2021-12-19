Tuchel determined to find ‘best version’ of Saul

Thomas Tuchel has again defended Saul Niguez in the wake of another unimpressive performance for Chelsea.

Saul has been substituted at half-time on both his Premier League starts for the Blues since arriving from Atletico Madrid.

And he struggled after coming on midway through the second half of Thursday’s disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Everton.


But the Spaniard played up front and at wing-back as well as in his natural midfield position during that appearance.

Blues boss Tuchel admits that was asking a lot of Saul and insists he will come good.

“I will protect my players, always,” Tuchel said.

“He played as a number six, a number nine and as a wing-back. Is that fair to him? No it is not.

“This needs to be put into context and we have to have more of a moderate picture and moderate reaction.”

Many fans on social media were critical of Saul after Thursday’s game.

Tuchel said: “I understand people are disappointed but reactions like this are exactly the reasons why I do not involve myself in social media.

“He knows what we think of him and what he has to do to improve – and he’s doing everything he can.

“He struggles in this moment but we are working to find the best version of him – and we will not stop pushing. “