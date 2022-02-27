Tuchel confirms Chelsea star’s injury and explains why he left Lukaku out again

Thomas Tuchel says he left Romelu Lukaku out of the Chelsea side again for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool for tactical reasons.

The Blues boss opted to stick with Kai Havertz in attack, supported by Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Tuchel said: “He (Lukaku) starts a lot of matches. But today it is more about running, and running between the lines.







“Kai, Christian and Mason, from a tactical point of view, and their characteristics and their style, are a better fit.”

Tuchel also confirmed that Andreas Christensen misses out after picking up an Achilles injury in training.

“It was a setback, because we were relying on him being fit today,” Tuchel admitted.

Christensen’s absence means Trevoh Chalobah has been brought into the side.

Chelsea: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic.

Subs: Kepa, James, Sarr, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku, Werner.

Click here for live text commentary from Wembley







