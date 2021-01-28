Tuchel: Chelsea fans could have made the difference against Wolves

New boss Thomas Tuchel is confident fans will buy into watching the “brave” football Chelsea showed in in his first game in charge – and says having supporters at Stamford Bridge would have turned the 0-0 draw with Wolves into a victory.

The Blues, who moved up to eighth in the Premier League, completely dominated possession but failed to break down a defensively minded side who showed very little ambition.







Olivier Giroud, Ben Chilwell, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz all had chances to win the game but Tuchel’s side were unable to create many opportunities against a packed defence and crowded midfield.

The German, who has replaced club legend Frank Lampard as head coach on an 18-month contract, said: “It’s a pity we didn’t have the support. They could have helped in all these half-chances, to create maybe the one decisive goal that opens up the spaces a bit more.

“It was hard work but we never lost intensity and for that I’m actually very happy. If this was our starting point, I’m looking forward to where we will end up.

“We were very well organised. We were brave, We had courage and we played really well as a team – offensively and defensively

“I’m pretty amazed because I can totally identify with what we did. I would have been happy to have a full stadium here. I think the fans would have liked what they saw. We put the game completely into the opponent’s half. We managed to close down counter-attacks very early.”

And Tuchel was excited by he prospect of finally working with N’Golo Kante, who missed out against Wolves because of injury.

“The funny thing is you step into a team in the middle of the season and you know some players already,” said Tuchel, referring to Thiago Silva and Christian Pulisic, who he has managed before.

“Also Timo [Werner] and Kai and Toni [Antonio Rudiger], and I fight now for many years to have N’Golo Kante in my team, suddenly he’s here.

“You have a clear picture because you’re following the Premier League all the time, even when I’m coaching Dortmund or in Paris. So you have a clear picture of what the guys are capable of.

“To find a guy like [Cesar] Azpilicueta in your office is simply amazing because also almost since I was born I am a football fan.”







