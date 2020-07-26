Transfer gossip: Lampard reportedly confident of Havertz deal

Some of the transfer speculation involving Chelsea in Sunday’s newspapers…

Frank Lampard is confident Chelsea will sign Kai Havertz regardless of whether they qualify for the Champions League, according to the Mail on Sunday.

A point against Wolves on Sunday would be enough to seal a top-four finish for the Blues.







But the Mail on Sunday say Chelsea boss Lampard believes they can capture Havertz even if they are not in the Champions League.

Germany international Havertz has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for some time.

He has reportedly told Bayer Leverkusen he wants to leave the Bundesliga club this summer.

The Mail on Sunday say Lampard is also keen to sign Declan Rice from West Ham and that Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico has been earmarked as an alternative to Ben Chilwell if a deal cannot be agreed with Leicester for the England left-back.

Meanwhile, there continues to be speculation over the future of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The goalkeeper’s performances for Chelsea have attracted criticism this season and there have been reports that Lampard will look to offload him.

And The Sun on Sunday say Kepa is prepared to accept a pay cut in order to facilitate a move.







