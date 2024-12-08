Chelsea storm back from two down to beat Spurs

Tottenham 3 Chelsea 4 5' Solanke 11' Kulusevski 17' Sancho 61' Palmer (pen) 73' Fernández 84' Palmer (pen) 90' Son

Chelsea came back from two down to storm to another memorable victory over London rivals Tottenham.

Cole Palmer scored twice from the penalty spot on a brilliant day for the Blues, whose win cemented their place in second spot in the Premier League table – just four points behind leaders Liverpool.

Spurs scored twice in the opening 11 minutes, both after slips by Marc Cucurella, with former Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke putting them ahead before Dejan Kulusevski doubled their lead.

Jadon Sancho quickly pulled a goal back and Palmer’s first penalty hauled his team level.

Enzo Fernandez gave Chelsea the lead and Palmer’s second penalty sealed the win.

Son Heung-min pulled a goal back in the final seconds after being teed up by James Maddison’s pull-back from the left.

During the frenetic – and farcical – opening stages, Brennan Johnson pounced after Cucurella’s stumble and crossed from the right towards Solanke, who got in front of Levi Colwill to score from close range.

After Cucurella lost his footing again, the ball ended up with Kulusevski, who fired into the bottom corner from near the edge of the penalty area.

It sparked scenes of wild celebration among the home fans – and prompted Cucurella to change his boots.

Chelsea clawed their way back, though, and after Sancho darted in from the left and brilliantly shot into the far corner, they rode their luck when Pape Sarr headed against the bar.

They also enjoyed a slice of good fortune when Yves Bissouma inexplicably gave away a penalty just after the hour mark with a ridiculous challenge on Moises Caicedo on the right-hand side of the area as the midfielder tried to get to Sancho’s pass.

Palmer scored from the spot with his trademark coolness and then set up Fernandez, beautifully evading four challenges as he breezed in from right and laid the ball across to the Argentine, who blasted home.

And after Spurs stupidly conceded another spot-kick – this time when Sarr needlessly fouled Palmer – the Chelsea talisman embarrassed keeper Fraser Forster with a Paneka penalty.

Chelsea: Sanchez; Caicedo, Badiashile, Colwill, Cucurella (Veiga 90); Fernandez, Lavia (Gusto 45); Sancho, Palmer (Felix 90), Neto (Madueke 85); Jackson (Nkunku 76)

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Disasi, Tosin, Dewsbury-Hall.







