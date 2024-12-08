Tottenham v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea came back from two down to storm to another memorable victory over London rivals Tottenham. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the incredible 4-3 win.







Robert Sanchez: 6

We had to wait more than 30 minutes for the inevitable diabolical pass straight to an opposition striker, but the second soon followed. He barely had a save to make, but he has to cut out the errors with his feet.

Moises Caceido: 9

Clearly the significance of this London derby was not lost on the Ecuadorian, who steamed into challenges and pushed the boundaries time after time. Caicedo slotted back into his conventional midfield role in the second half and was just as tenacious and even more effective – most notably when he won the penalty.

Benoit Badiashile: 7

The Frenchman settled well after a terrible early misplaced pass and played with a commendable calmness against the constant threat of Son.

Levi Colwill: 7

He was undone by a brilliant late run Solanke for the opening goal but remained defiant, despite some nervy moments, and as calm as he could be in the face of Tottenham’s relentless press.

Marc Cucurella: 6



A truly horrendous start as he gifted both goals with disastrous slips. Once felt unfortunate, twice felt unforgivable – but he recovered remarkably well, playing a part both the goals as Chelsea levelled the score. And he switched roles after the break and was always involved as Cheksea dominated.

Romeo Lavia: 7

Lavia was typically composed and confident on the ball, but was replaced at the break – a decision likely influenced by both his yellow card and the need to give help give more protection against the relentless Son.

Enzo Fernandez: 8

Buzzed around with his usual energy and showed his intelligence to play the part the team needed when the formation changed. Took his goal brilliantly.

Cole Palmer: 9



Superb throughout despite being picked out for special attention from the off. He took up some wonderful positions and often created his own space too. His two penalties were both expertly taken, with the second rubbing salt into open Spurs wounds. Also did brilliantly to set up Fernandez’s goal.

Pedro Neto: 7

Hugged the touchline all game and did some great work without ever quite finding the end product and making the impact he’s capable of. But he more than played his part in a glorious victory.

Jadon Sancho: 9

A stunning goal got Chelsea right back in the game just when a collapse seemed possible. Sancho’s trickery and pace, and guile and awareness stood out in a mightily impressive team display.

Nicolas Jackson: 7

A pain-in-the-backside sort of performance by Jackson, who harried and hassled, came short and went in behind with equal regularity. He could have made more of a couple of promising situations – but a more than solid performance.

Malo Gusto: 7

He really impressed defensively after coming on, playing the key role as Son barely featured in the second half.

Christopher Nkunku: 6

He had very little time to make an impression after coming on late on.







