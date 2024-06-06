Toney and Chelsea duo in England’s Euro 2024 squad

Ivan Toney has been included in England’s squad for Euro 2024.

Toney, 28, is the first-ever Brentford player to be in an England squad for a major tournament.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer have also been included along with Ealing-born Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.







Toney is one of three strikers to be named in the squad by boss Gareth Southgate, the others being Harry Kane and Aston Villa’s former Brentford forward Ollie Watkins.

“The different profile of striker is the reason for three – they all offer something different,” said Southgate.

“We’re excited about what we have. There’s always the unknown of that in a tournament, but there’s a lot of experience of tournaments in the group, and of big matches with their clubs as well.”

England’s Euro 2024 squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).







