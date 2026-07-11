‘Thank you, Ken’ – tributes paid after former Chelsea owner Bates dies aged 94

Former Chelsea owner and chairman Ken Bates has died at the age of 94.

The club announced on Saturday that Bates, who also previously owned Leeds United, had passed away peacefully in Monaco surrounded by his family.

Bates, who was from Ealing, was one of the most influential and defining figures in Chelsea’s modern history. He famously bought the club for just £1 in 1982 when the Blues were struggling in the old Second Division and facing severe financial ruin, taking on debts of £1.5m.

Over the next two decades, he transformed the club’s fortunes both on and off the pitch, crucially winning a long legal battle to save Stamford Bridge from property developers before eventually selling the club to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich for £140m in 2003.

During his colourful 21-year tenure as chairman, Bates oversaw the appointments of managers John Neal, John Hollins, Bobby Campbell, Ian Porterfield and David Webb, before introducing a glamorous era of continental football by appointing player-managers Glenn Hoddle, Ruud Gullit and Gianluca Vialli, followed by Claudio Ranieri.

A Chelsea statement read: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the loss of Ken Bates, former owner and chairman of Chelsea Football Club.

“The club sends our heartfelt condolences to Ken’s wife Suzannah, the rest of his family and his friends.

“Ken’s determination to fight for Chelsea when times were tough, and drive the team on to winning trophies will never be forgotten.”

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust also paid tribute, stating: “Ken was one of the most significant figures in Chelsea Football Club’s modern history.

“Taking charge during one of the club’s most difficult periods, he played a defining role in securing the club’s future at Stamford Bridge and helping lay the foundations for the success that followed.

“His impact on Chelsea will be remembered for generations. Thank you, Ken.”