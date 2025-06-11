Sterling and Chilwell among Chelsea players left out of Club World Cup squad

New signings Liam Delap, Mamadou Sarr and Dario Essugo have been included in Chelsea’s squad for the Club World Cup, while Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell are among the players left out.

Sterling, Chilwell, Joao Felix, Axel Disasi and keeper Djordje Petrovic, who were out on loan last season, have all been omitted.

But Andrey Santos, who was on loan at Strasbourg, has been included.

Wesley Fofana is still recovering from injury and is not in the squad, while new signing Estevao Willian will join the Blues after playing for Palmeiras in the tournament.

Chelsea will begin their campaign against Los Angeles in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, and will also face Esperance and Flamengo in the group stage.

Chelsea’s Club World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Mike Penders, Gabriel Slonina.

Defenders: Marc Cucurella, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Mamadou Sarr, Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Malo Gusto, Aaron Anselmino, Josh Acheampong.

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Dario Essugo, Andrey Santos, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia.

Forwards: Pedro Neto, Liam Delap, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Tyrique George, Marc Guiu.