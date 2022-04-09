Ruthless Chelsea bounce back by destroying Southampton

Southampton 0 Chelsea 6 8' Alonso 16' Mount 21' Werner 31' Havertz 49' Werner 54' Mount

Timo Werner and Mason Mount both scored twice as Chelsea annihilated Southampton at St Mary’s.

Kai Havertz and Marcos Alonso also scored as the Blues emphatically bounced back after their recent home defeats against Brentford and Real Madrid.

Werner hit the woodwork twice before scoring one of four Chelsea goals during a first-half blitz.







After Werner had fired on to the post and headed Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s cross against the bar, Alonso gave the visitors the lead.

Loftus-Cheek did well on the right and found Mount, whose clever flick enabled Alonso to smash past keeper Fraser Forster.

More good work by Loftus-Cheek on the right led to the second goal.

Loftus-Cheek tied to tee up Werner, and Kyle Walker-Peters’ attempt to clear the danger instead inadvertently set up Mount, who fired home from near the edge of the penalty area.

A loose header by Saints midfielder James Ward-Prowse led to the third, with Werner speeding past Jan Bednarek and rounding Forster before slotting into an empty net.

And after Werner hit the post again, Havertz was on hand to score.

The fifth arrived early in the second half when N’Golo Kante strolled through and saw his attempted chip kept out by Forster, with Werner pouncing on the rebound.

Mount netted his second and Chelsea’s sixth by tapping in at the far post after both Werner and Christian Pulisic were unable to put away Alonso’s low cross.

Chelsea: Mendy, Christensen, Silva (James 63), Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount (Ziyech 69), Havertz (Pulisic 45), Werner.

Subs not used: Kepa, Jorginho, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Sarr.







