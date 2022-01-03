Silva signs new one-year Chelsea contract

Chelsea have rewarded veteran centre-back Thiago Silva with a new one-year contract after an impressive second season with the club.

The 37-year-old Brazil international was signed at the start of last season from Paris St Germain by former manager Frank Lampard and has formed a solid partnership with Antonio Rudiger at the heart of the Blues defence.







His decision to re-sign is a boost to Chelsea’s defensive stocks with the soon-to-be out-of-contract Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen yet to agree extensions with the club.

“To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure,” Silva said.

“I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club so I’m very happy to stay for another season.

“I would also like to say thanks to my family, the club, Marina (Granovskaia) and to Mr Abramovich for this opportunity.

“I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived.

“It’s amazing to have this relationship with the fans and not only that but the players, staff and the whole club. I’m going to give everything to keep playing at this level in the most important league in the world.”







