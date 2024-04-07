Chelsea denied by late Sheffield United equaliser

Sheff Utd 2 Chelsea 2 11' Silva 32' Bogle 66' Madueke 93' McBurnie

A stoppage-time equaliser by Oli McBurnie denied Chelsea victory at Bramall Lane.

The recalled Thiago Silva put the visitors in front by side-footing in in Conor Gallagher’s corner and Noni Madueke restored the lead after Jayden Bogle’s equaliser.

But McBurnie netted late on to deal a huge blow to Chelsea’s hopes of securing a European spot.

Having made an excellent start, the Blues were pegged back just after the half-hour mark when Bogle beat keeper Djordje Petrovic at his near post.

Madueke’s goal was a cracker. The youngster cut inside and curled an excellent strike beyond keeper Ivo Grbic.

However, the Premier League’s bottom side hit back in dramatic fashion when McBurnie netted from close range.

Chelsea: Petrovic, Disasi, Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella (Badiashile 90), Caicedo, Fernandez, Palmer (Chukwuemeka 74), Gallagher, Madueke (Mudryk 82), Jackson (Casadei 90).

Subs not used: Sterling, Bettinelli, Washington, Gilchrist, Sharman-Lowe.







