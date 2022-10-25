Havertz’s brilliant winner takes Chelsea through

Salzburg 1 Chelsea 2 23' Kovacic 48' Adamu 64' Havertz

Kai Havertz’ brilliant winning goal in Austria took Chelsea through to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Mateo Kovacic also scored a fine goal, firing home left-footed from near the edge of the penalty area midway through the first half.

Junior Adamu equalised for Salzburg early in the second half after being set up by a clever pass from Maximilian Wober.







Chelsea responded and Salzburg keeper Philipp Kohn denied Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang four times and Adamu cleared Jorginho’s header off the line.

But Kohn could do nothing about Havertz’s curling strike, and Thiago Silva preserved Chelsea’s lead by clearing off the line from Strahinja Pavlovic.

Chelsea have 10 points from five games in Group E – four more than Salzburg with one match to go.

They were confirmed as group winners – and will be seeded for the last 16 draw on 7 November – by Dinamo Zagreb losing 4-0 to AC Milan later on Tuesday evening.

Chelsea: Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella; Pulisic (Azpilicueta 75), Gallagher (Ziyech 88), Jorginho, Kovacic (Loftus-Cheek 68), Sterling (Mount 88); Aubameyang (Broja 75), Havertz.







