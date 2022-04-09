Southampton v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea returned to winning ways in emphatic style, walloping Southampton 6-0 at St Mary’s. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.







Edouard Mendy: 7

A spectator for most of the game, he did superbly when called upon, producing a fine save to deny Che Evans.

Andreas Christensen: 7

An easy return to his comfort zone after a difficult night against Real Madrid.

Thiago Silva: 7

Calm and composed against even top-level opposition – let alone a Southampton side that offered nothing. An easy day for the Brazilian.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Made a ropey start, giving the ball away early on, but was typically defensively sound and eager to get forward once he settled.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 8

Adapted really well to an unfamiliar right-sided role. Was particularly impressive in the first half when he was involved in creating a chance for Timo Werner and one of Chelsea’s goals.

N’Golo Kante: 8

Looked back to his best as he dominated in midfield. Missed a decent chance to score though in the build-up to the fifth goal.

Mateo Kovacic: 8

Also excellent in midfield, where Chelsea had the upper hand from start to finish.

Marcos Alonso: 8

Set the ball rolling with a well-taken opening goal, was involved in setting up the sixth, and was generally a problem for Southampton on the flank.

Mason Mount: 8

Excellent. Scored two – a thumping finish and an easy tap-in – as well as setting up Alonso’s goal and always looking dangerous.

Kai Havertz: 8

Also scored – and his all-round display was impressive again. He constantly occupied defenders and dragged them out of position.

Timo Werner: 8

An eventful afternoon for the German, who scored two and could have had more, having hit the woodwork twice early on.

Christian Pulisic: 7

Bright after coming on.

Reece James: 7

Played in the back three after replacing Silva and looked comfortable.

Hakim Ziyech: 6

Didn’t have that much time to make an impact after his second-half introduction.

