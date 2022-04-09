Southampton v Chelsea player ratings
Chelsea returned to winning ways in emphatic style, walloping Southampton 6-0 at St Mary’s. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.
Edouard Mendy: 7
A spectator for most of the game, he did superbly when called upon, producing a fine save to deny Che Evans.
Andreas Christensen: 7
An easy return to his comfort zone after a difficult night against Real Madrid.
Thiago Silva: 7
Calm and composed against even top-level opposition – let alone a Southampton side that offered nothing. An easy day for the Brazilian.
Antonio Rudiger: 7
Made a ropey start, giving the ball away early on, but was typically defensively sound and eager to get forward once he settled.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 8
Adapted really well to an unfamiliar right-sided role. Was particularly impressive in the first half when he was involved in creating a chance for Timo Werner and one of Chelsea’s goals.
N’Golo Kante: 8
Looked back to his best as he dominated in midfield. Missed a decent chance to score though in the build-up to the fifth goal.
Mateo Kovacic: 8
Also excellent in midfield, where Chelsea had the upper hand from start to finish.
Marcos Alonso: 8
Set the ball rolling with a well-taken opening goal, was involved in setting up the sixth, and was generally a problem for Southampton on the flank.
Mason Mount: 8
Excellent. Scored two – a thumping finish and an easy tap-in – as well as setting up Alonso’s goal and always looking dangerous.
Kai Havertz: 8
Also scored – and his all-round display was impressive again. He constantly occupied defenders and dragged them out of position.
Timo Werner: 8
An eventful afternoon for the German, who scored two and could have had more, having hit the woodwork twice early on.
Christian Pulisic: 7
Bright after coming on.
Reece James: 7
Played in the back three after replacing Silva and looked comfortable.
Hakim Ziyech: 6
Didn’t have that much time to make an impact after his second-half introduction.