Safe standing to be introduced at Chelsea in January

Standing will return to Stamford Bridge in the new year.

Chelsea’s home match against Liverpool on 2 January will mark the return of standing at football matches in the top two divisions after nearly 30 years.

The Blues are among clubs to have had their applications to be part of a safe standing trial approved.







The others are Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Cardiff.

Since 1994, grounds in the first and second tiers of the English football pyramid have been required by law to be all-seater as a result of recommendations made in the Taylor Report into the 1989 Hillsborough disaster

“I’m pleased to approve these five clubs as early adopters of licensed safe standing areas for the second half of the season,” said sports minister Nigel Huddleston.

“The time is now right to properly trial safe standing in the Premier League and EFL Championship ahead of a decision on a widespread roll-out.”







