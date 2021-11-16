Rudiger ‘only focused on Chelsea’

Antonio Rudiger has insisted he is “only focused on Chelsea” despite speculation over the defender’s future.

Rudiger’s contract expires at the end of the season and he is yet to agree a new deal at Stamford Bridge.







The likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have been linked with the Germany international, whose representatives remain in negotiations with Chelsea.

“No [I am not thinking about the future]. I am concentrating on what is imminent,” Rudiger told Welt Am Sonntag, as reported by The Sun.

“I owe that to the club, the coach and the team. I’ve always said that Chelsea is my number one contact.

“I’m only focused on Chelsea at the moment. We’ll see what happens.”







