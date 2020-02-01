Rudiger earns Chelsea a point at Leicester

Leicester 2 Chelsea 2

Antonio Rudiger grabbed his first goals of the season as Chelsea played out a thrilling draw with Leicester City.

He glanced home Mason Mount’s inviting corner 46 seconds into the restart after both sides spurned a host of chances.

The lead only lasted six minutes though, as a sweeping move saw Harvey Barnes cut inside from the flank before his deflected effort found the back of the net.

Leicester completed their comeback on 64 minutes when Youri Tielemans teed up Ben Chilwell for a close-range finish after goalkeeper Willy Caballero was punished for rushing out of his goal.

Despite the hosts looking in control, Rudiger levelled the scores on 71 minutes when he again rose highest to meet Mount’s inviting cross from a set-piece.

And they could have taken the lead for the first time, only for goalscorer Barnes to blaze over the bar from Jamie Vardy’s inch-perfect pass.

In five minutes of injury time, Leicester had shouts for a penalty turned down by referee Lee Mason when Barnes’ cross came off Rudiger’s hand inside the box.

Chelsea: Caballero; James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; Jorginho (Kovacic 74), Kanté, Mount; Pedro (Willian 74), Hudson-Odoi, Abraham (Barkley 82).

