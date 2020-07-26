Redknapp: Lampard is ready to sign new keeper

Frank Lampard is likely to try to buy a new goalkeeper to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga before the new seasons gets under way, according to former England midfielder Jamie Redknapp.

Lampard dropped the world’s most expensive keeper – at £71.6m – for the vital final Premier League match of the season against Wolves, a game the Blues need at least a draw from to be sure of reaching next season’s Champions League.









Lampard’s cousin Redknapp told Sky he was “not surprised” Willy Caballero was preferred in goal to Kepa.

“Kepa has conceded a lot of goals and doesn’t make enough saves,” Redknapp added. “Caballero probably deserves the opportunity. He has never really let Frank down. It is a huge game for the club.

“I am sure Frank will be looking in pre-season trying to bring a goalkeeper in.

“You don’t do that to your number one keeper. If you are sure about your keeper he starts every game, especially a game of this magnitude.

“He feels that he is not the right man, not in form and doesn’t make enough big saves.

“If there is someone available in the summer I have no doubt Frank will be trying to bring him in. Kepa hasn’t been a success. There might be difficult times ahead.”







