Lampard targets ‘special night’ at the Bridge after first-leg loss

Real Madrid 2 Chelsea 0 21' Benzema 74' Asensio

Chelsea will have to pull off a stunning second-leg comeback at Stamford Bridge next week if they are to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio gave Real Madrid a first-leg win at the Bernabéu, where Ben Chilwell was sent off.

But interim boss Frank Lampard insisted that Chelsea “have to believe” they can make it a “special” night at the Bridge.

Benzema’s opener was the striker’s 14th goal in his past nine Champions League knockout games, his sixth in five games against Chelsea and 20th in 26 against English sides.







Dani Carvajal sent the ball into the box and Vinicius Junior’s volley was parried by keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga straight to Benzema, who had a simple tap-in.

Chelsea, with the fit again Thiago Silva back at the heart of their defence, were reduced to 10 men on the hour mark when Chilwell was red-carded for pulling back Rodrygo, who would have been through on goal.

A one-goal deficit would have left Lampard’s side in a decent position going into the return leg.

But they switched off at a corner and Real worked the ball towards Asensio, who fired past Kepa.

However, a defiant Lampard declared: “Special things can happen at Stamford Bridge. I’ve been involved in those nights.

“There’s a bit of a lack of belief. The players don’t know how good they are. There was some good in there. Next week will be a big fight.”

Chelsea: Kepa, Fofana, Koulibaly (Cucurella 54), Silva (Mount 76), James, Kante (Gallagher 76), Kovacic, Fernandez, Chilwell, Sterling (Havertz 65), Joao Felix (Chalobah 65).

Subs not used: Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Mudryk, Mendy, Zakaria, Ziyech, Azpilicueta.







