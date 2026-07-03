Real Madrid insist they have ‘no intention’ of signing Chelsea’s Fernandez

Real Madrid have insisted they are not looking to sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea.

Real have long been linked with a move for the Argentina midfielder amid speculation over his future.

But the Spanish club have released a statement denying any interest in signing him.

“The club wishes to state that it has not made any efforts, either directly or indirectly, aimed at signing the aforementioned player and, furthermore, has no intention of pursuing such an operation,” the statement read.

“Real Madrid wishes to express its utmost respect for Enzo Fernandez, a great footballer whose career and quality are widely recognised, as well as for Chelsea FC, a club with which it maintains an excellent institutional relationship.

“Precisely out of respect for an institution like Chelsea FC and the principles of institutional loyalty that have always guided Real Madrid’s actions, the club considers it necessary to categorically deny these speculations, which are unfounded and do not reflect reality.

“Real Madrid regrets that, despite the clarity of the facts and the absence of any action by the club, information continues to be disseminated that does not correspond to reality and only serves to create confusion among fans and unnecessarily harm the entities and individuals involved.”

Fernandez, 25, was left out for two matches by Chelsea in April for saying he did not know whether he would be staying at the club and that he would “love” to live in Madrid.