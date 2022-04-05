Pulisic trains ahead of Real Madrid clash, but still no Hudson-Odoi

Christian Pulisic trained with the Chelsea squad on the eve of the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid.

Pulisic was not involved against Brentford on Saturday because he was fatigued after playing three times while away on international duty with the United States.

But he took part in Tuesday’s session and is expected to be in the squad for the game at Stamford Bridge.







However, Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has been out injured, did not train and looks likely to remain on the sidelines.







