Pulisic missed Chelsea win because of ‘family issues’



Christian Pulisic missed Chelsea’s win at Sheffield United because of “family issues”, Thomas Tuchel has said.

Pulisic was absent from the matchday squad for the game at Bramall Lane, where the Blues’ 2-1 victory took them to fifth in the Premier League table.







Boss Tuchel explained: “Christian has some family issues to solve. Family is always first, so we decided to give him a rest for this game.”

Chelsea have won three in a row and are unbeaten in their four matches since Tuchel took over.

His fellow German Timo Werner was instrumental in their win in south Yorkshire, despite his goal drought continuing.

Werner set up the Mason Mount for the opening goal and won the penalty which Jorginho converted for the winner.

“I feel him stronger and stronger every day. I could really feel him on the pitch,” Tuchel said.

“He was decisive and this is important because if he plays like this the goals will come, I’m very sure.”

Meanwhile, injured Chelsea defender Thiago Silva is expected to miss at least a couple more matches with a thigh problem.







