Premier League approves Boehly consortium’s Chelsea takeover

The takeover of Chelsea by a consortium including LA Dodgers’ part-owner Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital has been approved by the Premier League.

The Premier League says it has applied its Owners’ and Directors’ Test “to all prospective directors” and has “undertaken the necessary due diligence”.

But the deal still requires approval by the UK government in order to go through.

The consortium purchasing the club also includes Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and another LA Dodgers co-owner in Mark Walter.

Chelsea will now work with the relevant governments to secure the necessary licences to complete the takeover, the Premier League adds.

The club is still currently operating under a special licence granted by the government because of sanctions placed on owner Roman Abramovich in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The government believe Abramovich has strong connections to Russian president Vladmir Putin.

It means Chelsea have been been placed under financial restrictions such as not being able to sell certain tickets or any merchandise.

Abramovich is unable to benefit from the sale under these sanctions, which is the something the government is seeking to ensure.

But the process now appears to be nearing completion, with the Boehly-led consortium beating competition including a bid led by former Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton and another fronted by Boston Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca.







