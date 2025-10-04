Praise for Estavao after dramatic Chelsea victory

Chelsea assistant coach Willy Caballero hailed Estavao after the youngster scored a dramatic late winner in a 2-1 victory over Premier League champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

A stoppage-time finish by the Brazilian – his first goal for the Blues since arriving from Palmeiras in the summer – earned an impressive three points against Arne Slot’s side.

The win moved Chelsea up to sixth place in the table.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca, booked earlier on, was red-carded for his celebrations, so it was Caballero who spoke to the media after the match.

“I am convinced by Estavao and we know how a young player has to settle down in another country and play well,” said Caballero.

“He is a really good kid, he is always smiling and always we are so happy for him. We needed that and we needed that win”.

Cabellero also praised Moises Caicedo on account of his terrific goal and the character of Chelsea in general in a tightly-fought clash which could have gone either way.

“He scored a fantastic goal and managed the game well,” added Caballero.

“We need to keep an eye on him as we need to monitor the players and their game time especially after last season.

“We have been holding our emotions and we have been finishing with 10 players at times. Today was very important. They players who came off the bench did really well and played different positions They did fantastic.

“We had half chances and the goal gave such emotions for Enzo to run (and celebrate). We were all so happy about it. Today is a really great three points”.

The downside to Chelsea’s win were injuries to defensive pair Benoit Badiashile and Josh Acheampong, who both had to go off in the second half.

They now join the injury list alongside fellow central defenders Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo and Levi Colwil.