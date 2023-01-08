Potter says he understands Chelsea fans’ discontent

Graham Potter said he understood the frustration of Chelsea fans after some chanted the name of his predecessor Thomas Tuchel during the chastening 4-0 defeat at Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Potter, installed as Blues head coach earlier this season after the new Todd Boehly-led regime sacked Tuchel, is under pressure after a poor run of results.

Chelsea were woeful at the Etihad Stadium and many of the travelling supporters made their feelings clear.







Potter said: “We understand the supporters’ frustration – that’s understandable and we’ll respect that.

“But our job is to do our job, to keep working, see the situation for what it is, and of course there’s always other opinions, negativity and criticism because the results haven’t been positive. That’s part of the job and part of the challenge.”

The result means Chelsea have now been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions by City this season.

And they are 10 points off the Champions League places in the Premier League, adding to the discontent among fans.

Potter said: “I understand their frustration and I understand when you look at results and the team performance today that it is far away from Manchester City.

“We need to stay together as a group, support each other, and I’m sure we will get the support of the supporters when we see good performances and results.”







