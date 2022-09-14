Potter press conference: Chelsea boss gives his verdict on draw with RB Salzburg
Live updates as Chelsea boss Graham Potter speaks at his post-match press conference after his side’s 1-1 draw at home to RB Salzburg in the Champions League.
Live updates as Chelsea boss Graham Potter speaks at his post-match press conference after his side’s 1-1 draw at home to RB Salzburg in the Champions League.
Yusuf christopher
14/09/2022 @ 10:47 pm
I don’t see any improvement in this chelsea team, same problem, wrong passes, sacking tuchel is a very wrong ideal, the players are not serious, wrong signings, Jorgino should leave that team, harvert should leave that team, bunch of lazy players.