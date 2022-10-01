Potter hails Gallagher and Aubameyang after Chelsea victory

Chelsea boss Graham Potter said he was “delighted” for Conor Gallagher after the midfielder scored the winner at Crystal Palace.

Gallagher, who spent last season on loan at Palace, came off the bench with 15 minutes remaining in the game and curled in a fantastic long-range strike to clinch all three points for Potter in his first Premier League game in charge of the Blues.

And Potter praised all of the substitutes for their impact on the game.







“I’m delighted for Conor,” he said.

“I’m delighted for the team, I’m delighted for the substitutes that they can come on and have an impact.

“That’s what you want. You want players who are disappointed because they want to play and frustrated of course, but do it in a good way.

“It was a help when they came on the pitch and I thought we had a good response, in that regard.

“It’s a fantastic strike. He has a lot of respect for Crystal Palace as you can see by his reaction, but he’s a Chelsea player now and it was a great goal for us.”

Odsonne Edouard had given Palace an early lead when he poked home from close range, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted his first goal for Chelsea to level the score.

Potter said he has been impressed by the striker since being appointed.

“I think it was an important goal as well,” Potter said.

“He’s been working hard to get himself up to Premier League fitness and I’ve been really impressed with him.

“All forwards will say that it’s important for them to score and it was an important goal for us.”

