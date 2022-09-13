Chelsea keeper Mendy still struggling with knee problem

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is still struggling with a knee injury and will miss Chelsea’s Champions League game against RB Salzburg on Wednesday.

But newly-appointed boss Graham Potter is hoping to welcome back the Senegal international in the near future.

N’Golo Kante is also set to miss out once again, having been absent for the past five games because of a hamstring problem.







“Both of those guys are progressing well but the game has come too soon, but apart from that we’ve got a fully fit team,” Potter said.

“He (Mendy) has responded well, but I think it’s been bothering him for a bit so we just have to take some time to clear it up.

“I don’t think it will be too long, but at the moment he is not available.”

The game will be Potter’s first game in charge at Chelsea, having been announced as Thomas Tuchel’s replacement last week.

And the former Brighton boss says he cannot wait to get started.

“The tradition, the quality, the size of the club, the ambition of the club to compete in the Champions League, to compete at the top of the Premier League, it’s a completely different challenge to the one I’ve had,” he said

“I had three fantastic years at Brighton – an amazing football club. But I’m very, very thankful for the ownership here putting their trust and belief in me to work with an exciting group of players and to be competitive.

“I’m very excited as you can imagine, and really looking forward to getting going.”







