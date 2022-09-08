Potter confirmed as Chelsea head coach

Graham Potter has been confirmed as Chelsea’s new head coach following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday.

Potter, who has steered Brighton to fourth spot in the Premier League following a strong start to the season, will be with his new team for Saturday’s derby against Fulham after signing a five-year deal.







The 47-year-old, who began his coaching career with Swedish side Ostersund in 2011 before taking over at Swansea, where he was poached by Brighton in 2019 after just a single season in charge at the Championship side.

Chelsea have agreed a sizeable compensation settlement with Brighton for Potter’s services as he becomes the first managerial appointment made by new American co-owner Todd Boehly who took over the club in May.

“I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club,” Potter told Chelsea’s website.

“I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of.

“I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity and in particular Tony Bloom and all the players, staff and supporters for their continued support during my time at the club.”

Boehly said Potter fits the vision he and his fellow owners have for the Blues.

“He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League,” he said.

“Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful club.

“He has had a major impact at his previous clubs and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea.”







