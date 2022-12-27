Potter admits ‘concern and worry’ after James is injured again

Graham Potter admits he is “concerned” about another potential injury setback for Reece James.

James was taken off in the second half of the 2-0 win over Bournemouth – his first Premier League game since suffering a knee ligament injury which sidelined for two months.

And Chelsea boss Potter confirmed the England international was taken off because of a problem with the same part of the knee.







“Not really, it’s too soon,” Potter said, when asked if there was any update on James’ condition.

“It’s the same area, so we’re concerned. We’ll have to see over the next 24 to 48 hours.

“We’ll just have to see the extent of it and keep our fingers crossed at the moment.

“He’s disappointed, of course he is. But at the moment we’re in a stage where we’re just hoping that it isn’t as bad, and we keep our fingers crossed.”

Chelsea were comfortable in the first half and found themselves two goals ahead thanks to Kai Havertz and Mason Mount, but suffered a dip in performance after James was forced off after the break.

Potter believes James going off impacted his Chelsea side – both because of his quality and due to his team-mates being concerned for him.

“You can see the quality Reece brings down that right side, in the first half especially.” Potter said.

“To see him then go off I think probably effects the stadium, the team, and everything. Not that that’s an excuse but we’re human beings as well and it’s someone we care a lot about.

“There’s going to be a little bit of concern and worry, and I think that’s quite natural, especially with the results we’ve had. You want to try and hold on to your win and that effected our performance in the second half.

“He’s a world class player. You see from the outside, but it’s not until you work with him that you realise how good he is.

“He’s an incredible player, so he would fit into any team in the world, can play in any team in the world, so any team would miss him.”

