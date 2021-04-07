Chelsea storm to first-leg win over Porto

Porto 0 Chelsea 2 32' Mount 85' Chilwell

Chelsea took a giant step towards the last four of the Champions League with a resounding win in the quarter-final first leg.

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell scored priceless away goals in Seville, where both legs of the tie are being played.







Mount opened the scoring with a superbly-taken goal just after the half-hour mark.

He collected Jorginho’s clever through-ball and turned away from Zaidu Sanusi before firing low into the far corner of the net.

Cesar Azpilicueta missed a great chance to double the lead when he headed Reece James’ free-kick wide of the target from close range.

And Christian Pulisic, on as a substitute for the Blues, fired against the underside of the bar shortly before Chilwell netted in fine style late on.

Chilwell pounced on a mis-control by Jesús Corona, raced past defender Chancel Mbemba and rounded keeper Agustín Marchesín before slotting into an unguarded net.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, James (Silva 80), Kovacic (Emerson 90), Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount (Kante 80), Havertz (Pulisic 65), Werner (Giroud 65).

Subs not used: Kepa, Caballero, Alonso, Abraham, Zouma, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech.







