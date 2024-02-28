Pochettino well aware of Chelsea-Leeds rivalry

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has no doubt that tonight’s clash with Leeds at Stamford Bridge will be a feisty FA Cup tie.

The Argentine says he is well aware of the historical rivalry between the two clubs, which was particularly notorious in the 1970s.

“We are aware of it and of course it’s going to be tough,” he said.







“I think Leeds are going to bring four or five thousand fans and it’s going to be a nice atmosphere.

“Leeds are going to be pushing and I know very well it’s going to be a really tough game.”

Meanwhile, Pochettino has insisted he has the full support of Chelsea’s owners.

The Blues were heavily criticised after losing to Liverpool in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final in extra time after squandering a number of chances to win the game in 90 minutes.

Chelsea have not won a domestic trophy since 2018, when they beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final, and Pochettino’s first season as Blues boss has been disappointing so far, prompting speculation about his position.

But the Argentine believes he has the backing of joint-owners Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly.

“I feel the support from them. I cannot lie, Pochettino said.

“When I went up there (to collect a runners-up medal) I was so upset, nearly crying. It was so difficult to keep my emotions.

“Todd then sent a text, a very nice text. Then I met Behdad in London and he was really good and happy with the performance after 90 minutes.

“We showed after 90 minutes the unbelievable chances we had to score but we didn’t – that is football.”







