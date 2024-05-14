Pochettino targets ‘amazing’ end to Chelsea’s season

Mauricio Pochettino believes it would be “amazing” for Chelsea to secure a European spot this season.

Pochettino is enjoying a fine end to what has been a difficult first campaign as Blues boss – and three straight wins means a sixth or even fifth-placed finish is possible.

“In the past 26 or 27 games I think we are doing really well,” he said.







“We need to keep in this way – always trying to give our best, to compete and keep improving. If we can compete well in the last two games, then we have the possibility to get into Europe, which would be amazing for us.”

Chelsea’s penultimate game of the season is away to Brighton on Wednesday evening.

Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka are back in training and will be assessed before the match, but Pochettino indicated that they are unlikely to feature against the Seagulls.

“I am so excited for the future. If we keep the main group and add some quality, and keep on the same run as the past 26 or 27 games, we can compete for big things,” Pochettino added.







