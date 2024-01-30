Pochettino says he expects ‘quiet’ deadline day for Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino says he expects a “quiet” end to the transfer window for Chelsea.

There has been speculation over the futures of various Chelsea players, including Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja, ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

But boss Pochettino said: “It will be quiet. The market is quiet.







“There is always speculation and we need to live with that. At the moment nothing has happened and all is quiet. All is so quiet and relaxed here.”

Chelsea face Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday evening and will be without Levi Colwill, who has a tendon injury, but Malo Gusto and Christopher Nkunku have both been passed fit.

Nicolas Jackson will also be part of the squad if he returns from AFCON in time.







