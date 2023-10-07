Pochettino savours ‘fantastic’ Chelsea display

Mauricio Pochettino felt Chelsea’s 4-1 win at Burnley was proof they are heading in the right direction.

The Blues endured a shaky start to Pochettino’s reign but head into the international break after back-to-back victories.

“When we lost games against Nottingham Forest and West Ham, we were building as a team,” Pochettino said.







“We are a young group now, we are a young team. When you have some young players and some experienced players playing together that doesn’t happen in a matter of seconds – it’s a matter of time.

“We were performing very well, but of course the players knew very well they needed to improve to add to the team better quality. That was only with time, beginning to know each other and to perform.”

Chelsea came from behind to win at Turf Moor, with Cole Palmer’s penalty and goals from Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson emphatically turning their game in their favour in the second half.

“The team was good. The performance was fantastic,” Pochettino declared.

“I think they deserve the whole credit. We are so happy for them and go into the international break with a different feeling than the last break.”







