Pochettino has made decision on Chelsea strikers

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says he has already decided whether to select Armando Broja or Nicolas Jackson up front against Burnley on Saturday.

Summer signing Jackson is available again after missing the win over Fulham through suspension.

But Broja, recently back after a long injury lay-off, played well and scored in that derby success and will hope to keep his place.







“We have already made a decision. You will see tomorrow,” Pochettino said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Moises Caicedo and Mykhailo Mudryk have shaken off injuries and been included in the squad.

Carney Chukwuemeka is back in training will be assessed to see if he is fit enough to return to action.

Meanwhile, Chelsea expect Reece James to be available after the international break but the outlook on Ben Chilwell and summer signing Romeo Lavia is less positive.

James is suspended for the Burnley game after admitting a charge of using “improper, insulting and abusive words and behaviour” towards a match official immediately after the home defeat against Aston Villa last month.

However, his recovery from a hamstring problem appears to be going well and Pochettino expects the England international to be available later in the month.

Pochettino said: “We are really happy with how he is recovering. He is doing well and we hope after the international break he will be available, after his suspension.”

But Pochettino added that Lavia “is still not running” and will not be ready to play when Premier League fixtures resume.

And Chilwell faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Asked when Chilwell might return, Pochettino said: “It is difficult, I am not a doctor, we have to judge day by day and we cannot say the period that he is going to be out.”







