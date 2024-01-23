Pochettino ‘desperate’ to lift trophy after semi-final victory

Mauricio Pochettino said he is “desperate” to win a trophy in England after Chelsea put six past Middlesbrough to book their place in the Carabao Cup final

Cole Palmer scored a brace on a night that Enzo Fernandez, Axel Disasi and Noni Madueke also netted to send the Blues to Wembley with a 6-2 aggregate win.

Pochettino, who lost a Carabao Cup final and Champions League final with Tottenham, wants to go one step further with Chelsea.







“I am desperate to win a title here. I am desperate to win of course,” he said.

“Now is the moment to believe we can win. I think it’s an important step for us. It’s the confidence and belief in ourselves.”

Pochettino added that reaching a final in his first season at the helm is an “amazing” achievement for his young team.

“It’s an amazing achievement. It was the objective when we started. No Europe, no Champions League, no Europa League, to build a team from zero,” he said.

“It was the objective to be at Wembley in February. Now [the objective] is to win the final.”

Chelsea will play either Liverpool or Fulham in the final.







