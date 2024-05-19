Pochettino coy on his future as Chelsea boss

Mauricio Pochettino was reluctant to comment on speculation about his future as Chelsea boss after guiding the club to a European place despite a difficult first season at the helm.

A 2-1 win at home to Bournemouth on the final day of the campaign meant Pochettino’s side finished sixth in the Premier League table.

London rivals Tottenham won at Sheffield United in their final match to hold on to fifth place and qualify for the Europa League.







Chelsea will join Spurs in that tournament if league champions Manchester City beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final. A United win would send the Blues into the Uefa Conference League.

Pochettino was asked afterwards about reports of a review being carried out by the club’s Todd Boehly-led board.

“I don’t know if that’s going to happen or not,” the Argentine replied.

“I can only tell you that on Friday night Todd invited me for dinner and we had a very nice dinner together.

“But I don’t know about the rumours or the review or stuff like that.”

Pushed on whether he felt the dinner with Boehly was a positive sign, Pochettini said: “I don’t want to talk about it.”

However, he added: “If I invite you alone and we have dinner it’s not for a bad thing – I don’t believe that. If I need to tell something I call by phone and say to go for a coffee, not for dinner.”

It has been a strong end to the season for Chelsea, rounded off the campaign with fifth consecutive wins.

“I am so pleased and proud of the players and the way they worked even when there were tough moments during the season,” Pochettino said.







