Pochettino ‘angry’ with ‘soft’ Chelsea after defeat at Newcastle

Mauricio Pochettino said he was “disappointed and angry” after Chelsea were thumped by Newcastle.

The Blues lost 4-1 at St James’ Park, where skipper Reece James was sent off in the second half.

Pochettino described the performance as their worst since he took over as boss during the summer.

And he added: "It's normal to blame yourself when this type of performance happens – and we need to blame ourselves.







“We didn’t compete in the way this competition demands. It was so easy for Newcastle and we were so soft in every challenge.

“We didn’t show that we were playing for something important. That is what has made me angry and disappointed.

“This type of game makes me very angry. Yes we are a young team, but we cannot miss this type of opportunity to show our best.”

Chelsea’s defending was appalling at times – not least when Thiago Silva losing the ball resulted in Joelinton scoring Newcastle’s third goal.

They have now shipped eight goals in two matches, having also conceded four against Manchester City before the international break.

Pochettino said: “The amount of goals we’re conceding is because we need to be more focused and concentrated.

“Today we conceded goals so easily. That’s why I’m so disappointed. It’s a thing that we talk about and we try to be solid.”

