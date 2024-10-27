Palmer’s goal gives Chelsea victory over Newcastle

Chelsea 2 Newcastle 1 18' Jackson 32' Isak 47' Palmer

Cole Palmer’s second-half goal gave Chelsea victory at Stamford Bridge.

Nicolas Jackson put the Blues ahead and Palmer restored the lead after Alexander Isak’s equaliser.

The Blues had a goal disallowed in the third minute when Palmer was ruled offside.

Their intent was obvious in the opening stages – and their opening goal in the 18th minute was of high quality.

From deep inside his own half, Palmer sent Pedro Neto on a dash down the left flank and the Portuguese winger slipped past a couple of defenders before squaring the ball invitingly to Jackson to slot home.

Newcastle responded well from the setback and they levelled in the 32nd minute. #

The hosts failed to deal with a dangerous cross by Lewis Hall, with Isak lurking to turn the ball into the net from close range.

Enzo Maresca’s men started the second half in style, with Palmer netting a minute after the restart.

The England international fastened on to a loose ball in midfield, and strove goal ward before firing a crisp left foot-shot past Newcastle keeper Nick Pope at his near post.

As the Blues chased a third goal, Neto was unlucky to see his header hit the post and substitute Mykhailo Mudryk was thwarted by a smart Pope save.

Eddie Howe’s side caused havoc around the Chelsea goalmouth on a few occasions, while Chelsea had a late penalty claim ruled out by VAR when Magpies’ defender Dan Burn challenged Christopher Nkunku.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Colwill, Neto, Madueke (Mudryk 66), Jackson (Nkunku 77), Palmer, James, Caicedo, Gusto (Cucurella 77), Fofana, Lavia (Fernandez 71)







