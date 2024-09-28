Palmer scores four as Chelsea beat Brighton

Chelsea 4 Brighton 2 7' Rutter 21' Palmer 28' Palmer (pen) 31' Palmer 34' Baleba 41' Palmer

Four-goal Cole Palmer inspired Chelsea to victory at Stamford Bridge.

The England international is the first player to score four times in the opening half of a Premier League game, as the Blues move up to third place in the table.

Enzo Maresca’s side were stunned when the Seagulls took the lead with just seven minutes gone.

From Carlos Baleba’s cross from the left, Georgino Rutter was alert to head the ball into the corner of the net following a defensive mix up between Blues’ pair Levi Colwill and Moises Caicedo.

However, in the 20th minute, Palmer levelled for Chelsea, shortly after striking the woodwork. Nicolas Jackson capitalised on a mistake from Adam Webster at pace before squaring a pass to the attacker who easily stroked the ball into the unguarded net.

And seven minutes later, the hosts went in front. Jadon Sancho was impeded by Baleba inside the penalty area, and Palmer calmly converted the subsequent spot kick.

Brighton continued to struggle – and they conceded a third goal on the half hour mark. Palmer curled in a delightful free kick from 25 yards into the top corner.

Yet in the 33rd minute of an entertaining first half, Fabian Hurzeler’s outfit pulled a goal back. Vigilant Baleba took advantage of a poor clearance from Blues’ keeper Robert Sanchez to drill the ball low into the net.

With five minutes to the break, Palmer netted an astonishing fourth goal – fastening on to a Sancho pass before slamming a low, left foot shot which went past Seagulls’ keeper Bart Verbruggen at his near post.

Chelsea had chances to add to their lead in the second half, with Jackson in particular missing a great opportunity.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwell, Cucurella (Veiga 69), Fernandez (Lavia 78), Caicedo, Sancho (Mudryk 69), Palmer, Medueke (Neto 62), Jackson (Nkunku 79)

Subs not used: Adarabioyo, Disasi, Felix







