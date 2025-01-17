Palmer among Chelsea injury worries ahead of Wolves game

Cole Palmer could miss Chelsea’s game against Wolves on Monday after picking up a knock to his ankle against Bournemouth.

Enzo Maresca confirmed that Palmer did not train with the squad on Friday, while Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez also missed the session.

“We have three or four players who are doubts for Monday’s game,” head coach Maresca said.

“Cole, it’s his ankle. In the first half (against Bournemouth) they kicked him. He didn’t train today, we don’t know if he will train tomorrow or in two days.

“It’s the same situation for Enzo, Romeo and Levi.”

Palmer already has 20 Premier League goal involvements this season and Maresca admits his team will need to start finding a way to win without their star man.

“We rely on Cole because he’s a big player,” the Italian said.

“We prefer to play with him, 100%, but if he’s injured or has a problem, we will find a different solution.”

Chelsea made the decision to recall defender Trevoh Chalobah from his loan at Crystal Palace earlier this week, with Maresca confirming that he has rejoined the squad to help ease defensive injury problems.

“It was an easy process, we have a few injuries and we were looking for a solution,” Maresca explained.

“We thought the best solution was to call back Trevoh. First because we know him very well, and second because we are sure that he can help us.

“He knows (the club) better than me. He was very happy, I can see it in his face. I had a chat with him this morning, and we’re really happy that he’s here.”







