Olise among youngsters released by Chelsea

Richard Olise is among four youngsters being released by Chelsea.

The defender (pictured) – brother of Bayern Munich star Michael Olise – joined the Blues at Under-9 level and was named on the bench for a Conference League fixture against Astana during the 2024-25 season.

Midfielder Sam Rak-Sakyi, whose brother Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is currently with Palace, has also been released.

He made four first-team appearances in the Conference League for Chelsea last season, making his senior debut against Armenian side Noah.

Defender Brodi Hughes is leaving Stamford Bridge after a 13-year association with the club, having spent last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon.

Finland international Jimi Tauriainen is also leaving, while striker Ronnie Stutter will remain at Chelsea but on a month-to-month contract.