Nüsken’s winner takes Chelsea back up to second in WSL

Sjoeke Nüsken struck an 82nd-minute winner as Chelsea reclaimed second place in the Women’s Super League with a 4-3 victory over Aston Villa at Kingsmeadow.

In a game that saw five goals in a chaotic 15-minute first-half spell, the Germany midfielder’s curling effort finally broke the resistance of a resilient Villa side to keep the Blues’ slim title hopes alive.

The defending champions fell behind inside two minutes when England defender Lucy Bronze was pounced upon by Chasity Grant, who swept home Lynn Wilms’ cross.

But the match sparked into life after 20 minutes when Australian striker Sam Kerr, back from Asian Cup duty, latched onto a Nüsken pass to fire home the equaliser.

That triggered a whirlwind period as Chelsea moved 3-1 ahead within seven minutes. Naomi Girma touched in a Lauren James cross for her first WSL goal, before England star James produced a stunning 25-yard strike into the bottom corner.

However, Natalia Arroyo’s Villa side fought back as Wilms completed a hat-trick of assists. Kirsty Hanson pulled one back from a Wilms delivery before drawing the visitors level in the 35th minute with a smart near-post finish.

Chelsea dominated much of a calmer second half, though they survived a scare when Hanson’s long-range effort struck the post.

The pressure finally told eight minutes from time when Kerr teed up Nüsken to bend a first-time shot into the far corner and secure a vital three points in the race for Champions League qualification.

The result moves Chelsea two points clear of Manchester United and Arsenal in second place, though they remain nine points behind leaders Manchester City with three games remaining.