‘Normally this would be his game’ – Tuchel explains why Kovacic was left out at Leeds

Thomas Tuchel said he left out Mateo Kovacic against Leeds because suspensions mean the Croatian will be needed by Chelsea in Wednesday’s Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.

Mason Mount and Jorginho will be banned for the round-of-16 second leg after picking up yellow cards in the first leg.







That prompted boss Tuchel not to select Kovacic at Elland Road – where he would otherwise have played.

Mount and N’Golo Kante were recalled to the starting line-up, having been left out against Everton.

Tuchel explained: “In central midfield on Wednesday we will miss Jorgi and Mason, so we took the decision to give Kova a rest and not take the risk. Normally this would be his game to start.

“There are the suspensions in midfield, so we went for this decision.”

Christian Pulisic starts for Chelsea and there are also recalls for Antonio Rudiger, Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech.

Pulisic’s start is his first in the Premier League under Tuchel, who has opted to play with a so-called false nine, with both Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud on the bench.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Chilwell, Ziyech, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic.

Subs: Kepa, Alonso, Zouma, James, Emerson, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Werner, Giroud.







