Newcastle send Chelsea out of Carabao Cup

Newcastle 2 Chelsea 0 23' Isak 26' Disasi (OG)

Chelsea went out of the Carabao Cup after being punished for some terrible defending.

Two goals in the space of three minutes midway through the first half at St James’ Park – Alexander Isak’s cool finish and an own goal by Axel Disasi – took Newcastle through to the quarter-finals.

There was an early scare for the Blues when Joelinton poked against the post after being set up by Isak’s right-wing cross.

Newcastle eventually took the lead after a dreadful Chelsea mix-up as they attempted to play the ball out from the back.

Benoît Badiashile’s pass played Renato Veiga into trouble and, after Joelinton pressured the Portuguese, Sandro Tonali played in Isak, who fired past keeper Filip Jorgensen.

Another horrible moment for a Chelsea defender soon followed when Disasi attempted to deal with Joe Willock’s header from Isak’s deflected cross but succeeded only in volleying the ball into his own net.

Chelsea dominated the second half but were unable to find a way back into the tie.

Joao Felix missed a great chance to pull a goal back when he shot wide after being put through by Badiashile.

And William Osula went close to adding a late third for the Magpies when his strike hit the post.

Chelsea: Jorgensen, Disasi, Tosin, Badiashile, Cucurella, Enzo, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall (Madueke 57), Felix, Mudryk, Nkunku.

Subs not used: Bergstrom, Bettinelli, Colwill, Chilwell, Casadei, Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Guiu.







