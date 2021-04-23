Mendy to replace Kepa against West Ham – Tuchel explains why



Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will return to the Chelsea side for Saturday’s vital derby against West Ham.

Kepa kept his place in goal for the recent draw with Brighton, having come in for the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.







Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel explained that it was decided before the City game that Kepa would also play against Brighton in order to reward the Spaniard for his contribution both and off the pitch.

But Mendy is still regarded as Chelsea’s first-choice keeper and will play against the Hammers.

Tuchel said: “Mendy is in goal. The change was made for Kepa for the cup game and even before the cup game it was decided that Kepa would stay in one more game after Man City to have it like a reward.

“In training and in the dressing room he has been outstanding in terms of quality and personality and I’m very happy that he could show it on the pitch.

“He had two clean sheets in two difficult matches. For us it’s a very good feeling that we absolutely can rely on two good goalkeepers.

“The situation in general has not changed. Edu will be in goal.”

Tuchel also confirmed that Mateo Kovacic will remain sidelined this weekend and is also likely to miss the Champions League match against Real Madrid.

The German added that he hopes Kovacic would be available for the west London derby against Fulham a week on Saturday.

