Mendy ready to make debut against Tottenham

Edouard Mendy and Ben Chilwell are both in line to make their full debuts in the Carabao Cup fourth round against Tottenham on Tuesday night.

Senegal international goalkeeper Mendy joined last week, but Saturday’s 3-3 draw against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League was deemed too swift a turnaround for him to play.







But with Willy Caballero not impressing having taken over from the much-maligned Kepa, Mendy seems likely to be given a chance to make the number one spot his own.

Chilwell played as a substitute in the last Carabao Cup tie against Barnsley and Lampard said the England left-back could also play from the outset.

“Mendy and Chilwell are fit so we will see whether they start or not,” Lampard confirmed.

Lampard added that he had seem many positive signs since Mendy signed “both as a man and on the training pitch”.

“He has settled in very well,” Lampard said. “It is competition and he is a good goalkeeper and we know that. We know a lot about him.”

Meanwhile, wingers Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are both closing in on a return but will not face Spurs.

“They are not far away,” Lampard added. “They are still in their recovery stage so it’s too early for them.”















