Maresca ‘very happy’ Jackson has been given new Chelsea deal

Chelsea have confirmed Nicolas Jackson has signed a two-year contract extension until 2033.

Enzo Maresca revealed earlier this month that the Senegal striker had agreed to extend the eight-year deal he signed when joining from Villarreal in 2023.

Jackson, who joined Chelsea for £32m, has scored two goals in four appearances this season.

Following the announcement, head coach Maresca praised the 23-year-old’s work ethic and early-season form.

“I’m very happy, he is doing very well. Since I joined the club, he is working hard on the ball and off the ball. He is the kind of player who is going to score goals – always,” Maresca said.

“He has already given some assists and scored some goals this season. I’m very happy for Nico and also for us.”

Jackson, meanwhile, said he feels the club has confidence in him after signing the new deal.

“I’m very happy to extend my contract and stay here for many years,” he added.







